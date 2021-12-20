Woman arrested after argument leads to double shooting at Laplace shopping center

LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — A woman in Laplace is behind bars in connection to a shooting that occurred in St. John the Baptist Parish.

Police arrested 19-year-old Ralayasia Moore on Monday morning, days after police say she shot and injured two women following an argument.

On Friday, SJSO deputies responded to a shooting in Laplace, located in a shopping center parking lot in the 1800 block of West Airline Highway. When they arrived, police immediately located two female victims who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim, a 24-year-old woman, was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the leg. The second victim, a 23-year-old woman who had been shot in the neck, was inside one of the shopping center businesses on the floor.

Both victims were transported to University Medical Center where they were later reported to be in stable condition.

Detectives were later able to identify Moore as the suspect in the incident. An investigation revealed the shooting occurred after an argument between the women escalated.

An arrest warrant was later issued for Moore on two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Police say she turned herself in on Monday morning.