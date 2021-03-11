Woman arrested after allegedly pepper spraying, coughing on California Uber driver

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A woman accused of assaulting an Uber driver in San Francisco has been arrested, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

On Thursday, officials say the Las Vegas Police Department arrested 24-year-old Malaysia King.

Police say another suspect, 24-year-old Arna Kimiai, has not yet been arrested, but according to her legal counsel, she plans to turn herself in.

“We’re glad to hear that Ms. Kimiai intends to do the right thing and turn herself in to the

nearest law enforcement agency, and we hope it happens promptly,” said Lt. Tracy McCray,

who heads the San Francisco Police Department’s Robbery Detail. “The behavior captured on

video in this incident showed a callous disregard for the safety and wellbeing of an essential

service worker in the midst of a deadly pandemic. We take this conduct very seriously in San

Francisco, and we’re committed to ensuring that justice is done in this case.”

Around 1:16 p.m. on March 7, police responded to the intersection of San Bruno Ave. and Bacon Street after receiving a report of a 32-year-old Uber driver being assaulted by two female passengers.

The victim reported that he picked up three passengers around 12:45 p.m. A few minutes into the drive, the victim noticed a passenger was not wearing a mask and stopped the ride.

When the driver said he could not continue the ride until all passengers were wearing a mask, that is when an altercation occurred, which was caught on camera, according to police.

The passengers eventually exited the vehicle and one of them reached into the window and sprayed what was believed to be pepper spray at the driver. They then fled the scene.

Malaysia King was arrested on a warrant for assault with a caustic chemical, assault and battery, conspiracy, and violation of health and safety code.

This remains an active investigation. If you have any information, you are asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.