NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The woman that the New Orleans Police Department says is responsible for the stabbing death of a man in New Orleans East was arrested Saturday. The incident is currently under investigation.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Kawanda Williams after allegedly stabbing the unidentified victim in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Hwy. The NOPD said just before 9:15 a.m., they responded to the scene where a man was found suffering from a stab wound.

The man was taken to the hospital by EMS for treatment but later died from his injuries. Williams was arrested on the scene, according to police. No further details are available at this time.

The deceased victim’s identity will be released after an autopsy is done and the family is notified. Anyone with information on the stabbing can call Seventh District Officers at (504) 658-6070.