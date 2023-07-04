All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo parish deputies detained a Keithville woman for allegedly stabbing her grandmother while she was asleep.

The CPSO said they were notified that a 77-year-old woman walked into Ochsner LSU Health Hospital with multiple stab wounds to her abdomen and legs around 3:45 a.m.

Tuesday morning. She reportedly told the hospital security officer that her granddaughter walked into her room while she was sleeping, stabbed her, and told her to drive herself to the hospital.

Deputies responded to the woman’s home in the 12000 block of Mansfield Rd. to look for her granddaughter, but she wasn’t there. They later located the woman at a nearby truck stop and took her into custody.

Authorities detained her and took her to the Criminal Investigation Division for further investigation.

Officials have not yet released the victim’s condition.

