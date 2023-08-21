Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a woman accused of shoplifting and using counterfeit money.

According to deputies, there have been several reported instances of the crime happening at a Dollar General Store on Wardline Road in Hammond. Detectives say on Aug. 9, around 5:30 p.m. a woman was seen entering the store with an empty backpack.

Employees told deputies that the woman made multiple trips to and from her vehicle before making one purchase.

The sheriff’s office reviewed the security footage and allegedly witnessed the woman filling the bag with school supplies.

Deputies also learned the same woman allegedly went to the store weeks prior and purchased a cash app card with $300, which they say was counterfeit.

The woman was last seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt, yellow leggings and sunglasses.

Anyone with information on who the woman is or where she could be is asked to contact Detective Earl McFarland at (985)-902-2043, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-822-1111.

