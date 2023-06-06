Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police are searching for a woman who allegedly ran over a man’s foot in Algiers on Sunday, June 4.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said the incident took place in the 4500 block of General Degaulle Drive.

They said 26-year-old Boderrick Ford got into a fight with the victim, followed him home and attempted to hit him with her car. She instead allegedly ran over his foot.

Ford is wanted on an aggravated battery charge.

Anyone with information about her location can call the NOPD at (504)-821-2222, Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts