TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate a woman wanted for allegedly impersonating individuals on Facebook.

Detectives are searching for 36-year-old Rachel Constant, also known as Rachel Herrington, of Kentwood, after allegedly posing as individuals selling items on Facebook Marketplace.

She faces a charge of online impersonation.

A law enacted in 2012 prohibits an individual from intentionally impersonating someone online. In this instance, officials say Constant created a social networking profile in a person’s name without consent to defraud unsuspecting buyers

An investigation revealed Constant is wanted on two additional warrants for simple damage to property and failure to appear – traffic.

Deputies believe her current location is McComb, Mississippi.

Anyone with information on Constant’s location is asked to call Sergeant Matt Dean at (985)-902-2018 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

