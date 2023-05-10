ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who’s wanted for allegedly sending a pregnant woman to the hospital.
According to reports from the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD), the incident happened on Thursday, May 9th in the 4300 block of Franklin Avenue in the Gentilly area.
NOPD investigators said 29-year-old Crishine Williams had sprayed mace in a pregnant woman’s face.
The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.
Anyone with information about the incident can call the NOPD’s Third District at (504)-658-6030 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.
