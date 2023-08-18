Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HARAHAN, La. (WGNO) — Bunnak Landon, the woman accused of killing 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle, pled not guilty on Friday, Aug. 18.

On April 26, the body of Fontenelle was found inside a bucket in front of her mother’s Harahan home. An investigation was opened, and detectives discovered that 43-year-old Landon, who was the girlfriend of Fontenelle’s father, was allegedly responsible for the crime.

Surveillance video from that night allegedly shows Landon, on doorbell camera video, walking down the street rolling the bucket in the back of a wagon.

She was arrested and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on charges of first-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Landon’s not guilty plea comes just one day after she was indicted for murder.

She made her first court appearance in May when her legal team requested a bond reduction from the original $50,000 but was denied as the judge said she was a potential danger to the community and a flight risk.

The Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office is reportedly not seeking the death penalty.

