Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HARAHAN, La. (WGNO) — Bunnak Landon, the woman arrested and charged in the death of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle, has been indicted for murder.

The Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday, Aug. 17 that a grand jury indicted Landon on one count of first-degree murder and two counts of obstruction of justice.

On April 26, the body of Fontenelle was found inside a bucket in front of her mother’s Harahan home. An investigation was opened, and detectives discovered that 43-year-old Landon, who was the girlfriend of Fontenelle’s father, was allegedly responsible for the crime.

Surveillance video from that night allegedly shows Landon, on doorbell camera video, walking down the street rolling the bucket in the back of a wagon.

She was arrested and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on charges of first-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Landon made her first court appearance in May when her legal team requested a bond reduction from the original $50,000 but was denied as the judge said she was a potential danger to the community and a flight risk.

The Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office is reportedly not seeking the death penalty.

Landon’s trial date has not been released.

