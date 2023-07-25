Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department arrested a woman on Tuesday, July 25, after she allegedly stole a car with a 10-year-old boy inside in the Warehouse District.

NOPD officials said a man left his car running in the 100 block of South Peters Street while going into a business around 4:15 p.m.

After he went inside, a woman, who NOPD identified as 31-year-old Shanita Baker, allegedly got in the car and drove away with his 10-year-old son.

NOPD officials said Third and Eighth District officers later found the car in the 3100 block of Gentilly Boulevard.

Baker was then arrested, and the boy was found unharmed inside the car.

Baker faces charges of auto theft, simple kidnapping and illegal possession of stolen things.

