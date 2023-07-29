DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado woman accused of violating a custody order and taking her four children out of foster care was arrested in Houston, but the children remain missing and may be with their father.

Investigators say Clarissa Gardette and Howard Myles picked up their four children from court-ordered fostered care on June 30. They were supposed to return them on July 2, but they never showed up. Gardette was allowed supervised visits only.

Gardette was tracked down on July 21 and taken into custody at a Houston hotel, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office. She is being held at the Harris County Jail on multiple warrants, including:

Contempt of court

Violation of child custody

Failure to appear

She awaits extradition back to Colorado.

4 missing children believed to be out of state

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing alert for the four children. Law enforcement believes the children are in imminent danger because of prior situations the parents have put them in, including neglect, abuse, drugs, domestic violence, weapons and other unstable environments.

The sheriff’s office believes Myles and the children may be in Houston or Baton Rouge, as that is where both Myles and Gardette have family.

The four children are all under the age of 10 and are described as Black with black or brown hair:

9-year-old Jyron Gardette: 4 feet, 1 inch tall – weighs 60 pounds

7-year-old Heaven Myles: 3 feet, 10 inches tall – weighs 52 pounds

6-year-old Jehoward Gardette: 3 feet, 5 inches tall – weighs 45 pounds

4-year-old Israel Gardette: 3 feet, 2 inches tall – weighs 45 pounds

Four children reported missing out of Arapahoe County (Credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

Myles, 47, is described as a 5-foot-10-inch Black man who weighs 170 pounds, with black or brown dreadlocks.

Howard Myles, 47, and Clarissa Gardette are accused of taking their four children from a foster home in Arapahoe County (Photo credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office believes Myles may be driving Gardette’s gold 2005 Honda Pilot or could be in a 2004-2008 gold Pontiac Grand Prix with a sunroof and black wheels.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Myles or the children is asked to call the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 720-874-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 and be eligible for a cash reward.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.