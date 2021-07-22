Witness: Son shot father multiple times

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans man was shot to death outside his home in New Orleans East.

The shooting happened around dinnertime Thursday night on Briarwood Drive near Curran Road.

Police say one person is being detained and questioned in connection with this murder. NOPD has not released the suspect’s name, but neighbors say the suspect shot his own father multiple times.

At the scene, the sound of wipers could be heard scraping the windshield as investigators documented evidence. Neighbors say a tan car on scene was the victim’s vehicle.

An eyewitness who did not want to go on camera said she heard multiple shots fired and saw the victim being shot by his son. The witness said the father fell to the ground around the corner from where the shooting first happened.

According to the witness, the son left as his dad was on the ground. She said the son came back, checked his dad’s pulse and began shooting some more.

Another neighbor, Jessie Frank has lived in the area for 36 years.

Frank heard the shots, but initially thought someone was banging on his gate. His neighbor eventually called in a panic saying “emergency!”

“It’s really getting scary. You never think it’s going to be right across the street from you or someone that you’ve been seeing for the last 20 years,” Frank said. “He’s a good gardener as you can see. He was a working, family man just like myself.”

Though Frank describes his neighborhood as safe, the overall crime in the region keeps him up.

“I’m not comfortable until it’s like daylight the next morning,” Frank said. “It’s scary right now. I don’t know how much longer I’ll stay here, but this is really, really pushing me out.”

Homicide Detective Brett Mathes is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.