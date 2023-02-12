All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Winn Parish woman has been arrested for allegedly possessing illegal narcotics and attempting to steal items from the Dillard’s shopping store in Monroe, La.

On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 8:53 PM, officers of the Monroe Police Department observed 34-year-old Katie M. Prine selecting several clothing items inside Dillard’s. Prine allegedly took the items into the dressing room, placing the items in a Dillard’s shopping bag and her purse.

Officers made contact with Prine and she was advised of her Miranda Rights. According to police, Prine immediately offered to pay for the items.

NBC 10 learned that the items were worth a total of $942.50. Police went on to search Prine’s purse and located four containers that possessed Xanax, Adderall, and Suboxone. A sandwich bag that contained Adderall was also found during the search.

Prine was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. She was charged with three counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Shoplifting.