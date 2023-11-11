All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WINN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On November 8, 2023, around 8:30 AM, the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Winnfield Police Department responded to a shooting near Winnfield Senior High School. Authorities were informed that the alleged shooter was at a nearby emergency room while the victim was still at the scene.

According to the Winn Parish Journal, authorities arrived at the scene and located the victim who was suffering from gunshot wounds. After officials gathered information from witnesses, the suspect was identified as 23-year-old Nolan Griffin and he was taken into custody. Authorities searched Griffin’s vehicle and found several handguns and a rifle.

Photo courtesy of the Winn Parish Journal

According to reports, Griffin and the victim engaged in a verbal altercation in the downtown area of Winnfield, La., near a hardware store. Griffing then left the scene and the victim and the victim’s brother attempted to follow Griffin to get information to give law enforcement.

Authorities were called by both parties during the incident. According to reports, Griffin allegedly fired shots out of his window, striking the victim approximately four times. The victim then collided with the rear of Griffin’s vehicle.

Griffin then allegedly exited his vehicle and fired shots at the victim and the victim’s brother. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he is in stable condition, according to reports.

Griffin was arrested and charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities, and two counts of Hate Crimes. Griffin was booked into the Winn Parish Detention Center.

