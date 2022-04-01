LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green and Officer Nadia Adams have soared into the department’s history books by becoming the first-ever mom-daughter duo working to protect and serve the community of Lafayette.

The Lafayette Police Department recognized the two law enforcement officers during National Women’s History Month.

Green, who has been with the department for 17 years, started her professional career as a firefighter with the Lafayette Fire Department.

“My heart is half blue and half red,” Green said.

She said starting her career with the fire department taught her a lot about compassion.

“I saw families grieving the loss of a loved one in a fire and yet I had to keep working.”

The transition into becoming a police officer was smooth because of it, she said.

“I knew that if I could help people on their worst day, and watch whole families die in a house fire, then I could make a difference in the police department.”

The younger LEO, Officer Adams, was inspired by her mother to walk in her footsteps.

“I remember one career day at her school she wanted to wear my uniform shirt, and shortly afterward she broke the news to me and told me she wanted to become an officer of the law.

Adams then attended UL Lafayette and graduated with a degree in criminal justice.

From there she enrolled in the police academy and the rest is history.

“At the beginning of her career, I worried about her. This job has incredible responsibility. You can take a life, save a life, and change the path of someone’s life,” Green said.

She added that working the streets of Lafayette and coming into contact with so many different personalities is not for the weak.

“She has proven herself and I sleep better at night knowing that she is stronger and wiser.”

And, yes, for anyone wondering, Officer Adams still calls Sgt. Green ‘Mom’ at work.