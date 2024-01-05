NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Crime may be down in New Orleans, but hot spots remain.

The Metropolitan Crime Commission released a series of maps that show where those hot spots are. In 2023, almost half of all murders happened in the 5th and 7th districts. That encompasses the 9th Ward and New Orleans East.

Map of homicides in New Orleans in 2023 (Courtesy: Metropolitan Crime Commission)

MCC President Rafael Goyeneche said the New Orleans Police Department has deployed proactive strategies in some of those hot spots, and specifically in problem neighborhoods of those districts.

Residents said they’ve noticed those changes and that they’re glad to know those citywide numbers are down. They said they hope the trend continues into the new year.

“I see crime has gone down. I think the youngsters against everybody has cameras. So, smile. You’re on candid cameras. So, that’s cutting out some of the rate for us,” said Nelree Richards, who lives in the 7th district.

As for other violent crime, shootings decreased 23% from 2022 and armed robberies have gone down by 33%.

The MCC’s interactive crime map can be viewed online.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts