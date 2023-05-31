WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 30, 2023, around 5:45 AM, officers of the West Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a Red Roof Inn on Constitution Drive in regards to a stabbing. Officers arrived at the scene, where they made contact with the suspect, 32-year-old George Fuentes.

Fuentes parked and exited a blue vehicle near the office of the Red Roof Inn. The suspect explained to authorities that his friend had been stabbed and was inside a room upstairs.

The suspect claimed to not know the name of the victim but gave officers a key to the room he was in. Contact was made with the victim on the second floor.

The victim explained that he was allegedly being held against his will and was tied up, stabbed, hit in the face, and robbed. The victim stated that he met the suspect on a dating app, and they used methamphetamine together.

The victim said the suspect was located somewhere downstairs wearing red shorts. West Monroe authorities discovered blood on the bed inside the room and two puncture wounds on the victim’s left side.

Further investigation also uncovered that the vehicle Fuentes was operating belonged to the victim. Fuentes did not receive permission from the victim to operate his vehicle.

A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle and the room. Fuentes informed officers that the vehicle contained weapons and narcotics.

The West Monroe Police Department discovered a firearm on the passenger seat, a knife, marijuana, and methamphetamine. All of the items were seized by the police.

Fuentes advised that he is currently on probation in Caddo Parish for Theft of a Motor Vehicle and attempted Simple Burglary. Fuentes was taken into custody and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Fuentes is being charged with the following:

Aggravated Battery

False Imprisonment

Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Illegal Carrying Weapon

Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Schedule II

Possession of a Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Possession of CDS-1

