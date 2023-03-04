WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 2, 2023, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that 50-year-old Leslie Jason Fulwiler was sentenced to five years in federal prison for Possession of an Illegal Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

According to officials, Fulwiler pawned two firearms in Minden, La. on January 28, 2021. The following day, Fulwiler returned to the pawn shop to retrieve the firearms that he pawned; however, he could not obtain the firearms due to him being a convicted felon.

Authorities investigated the incident and learned that the firearms Fulwiler pawned were stolen. According to officials, Fulwiler, who has prior felony convictions for Possession of Methamphetamine and Burglary, knew he could not possess firearms.