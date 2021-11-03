West Monroe man jailed after attempting to make a drug deal with a cooperating witness

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 2, 2021, the Ouachita Parish Special Crimes Apprehension Team conducted a narcotics investigation. As the team used the assistance of a cooperating witness, they monitored a telephone conversation between the witness and 40-year-old Willie Lakeyee Burks Jr.

During the conversation, the witness and Burks made arrangements for the witness to purchase approximately 20 Alprazolam tablets and an “8 ball” of methamphetamine in exchange for $100. They agreed to meet on the 1200 block of Trenton Street at the Malibu West Apartments in the laundry mat.

According to deputies, they made contact with Burks when he arrived at the scene. Deputies observed a plastic bag lying in plain view containing approximately 16 ecstasy tablets in the center console cup holder.

After deputies searched Burks’ vehicle, they discovered 15 grams of methamphetamine and 14 Alprazolam tablets inside of the headliner positioned above the steering wheel. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Burks was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance.