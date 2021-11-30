West Monroe man arrested on gun and drug offenses during traffic stop

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 29, 2021, West Monroe Police observed a vehicle that failed to use a turn signal as it made a left turn off of South 3rd Street onto Filhiol Avenue.

Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with 23-year-old Adrian Dion Coleman.

Officers discovered that Coleman had multiple arrest warrants and began searching him.

They found approximately 17 grams of Alprazolam pills, 37.5 grams of Adderall pills, three bags containing 9.4 grams of marijuana, and $418 in cash.

According to the officers, they gained consent to search Coleman’s vehicle and found the following items:

46 grams of marijuana

A pill bottle containing 44 MDMA tablets

A 9mm handgun

A set of digital scales

Coleman was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with four counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Illegal Carrying Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics.