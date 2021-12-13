West Monroe man arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile, deputies say

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 11, 2021, investigators were assigned to a complaint involving Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC). Investigators discovered that a male adult was having inappropriate and sexually charged conversations with a 13-year-old juvenile on Facebook.

In an effort to collect evidence, investigators submitted preserve requests to observed then 20-year-old Chandler Avery Routon and the victim’s Facebook accounts. During the investigation, investigators also learned that Routon and the victim were connected due to Routon being friends with the victim’s older brother.

Investigators held an interview with the victim, where the victim mentioned that Routon threatened to hurt their family, hit, choke, and slap the victim if they didn’t date Routon. The victim also mentioned that they sent pictures of their underwear to Routon.

After investigating the conversations between the victim and Routon, investigators discovered that Routon did not threaten the victim or forced them to communicate with him. According to investigators, it appeared that the victim was the more aggressive party between the two. However, Routon was well aware of the victim’s age.

When investigators interviewed Routon, he was also not initially truthful and not aware that investigators had Facebook records. Due to both parties not being truthful, investigators relied on the Facebook records.

On Friday, December 10, 2021, Routon was arrested by Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies for Indecent Behavior with Juveniles. He was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.