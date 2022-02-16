WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, February 14, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Clark Street in reference to an attempted robbery of a delivery driver for Johnny’s Pizza.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered that the suspect approached the victim as they entered their vehicle and pointed a silver handgun at them through the closed window, tapping on the glass.

The victim described the suspect as a White male with hair on his lip and chin. According to the victim, the suspect was wearing a light grey hoodie and light-colored jeans. The victim also mentioned that they drove away from the suspect at high speed due to being afraid for their life.

Deputies gained verbal consent to search the residence where the attempted robbery occurred with the delivery driver. According to deputies, they located the suspect inside of the residence and he was identified as 34-year-old Jamie Lynn Youngblood. Deputies then obtained a search warrant for the residence and discovered a loaded .22 caliber pistol and two plastic bags containing methamphetamine and oxycodone.

After deputies initiated an investigation, they discovered that Youngblood attempted to rob Johnny’s Pizza during a separate incident. According to the second victim, Youngblood was described as a White male wearing light-colored jeans and black shoes. The second victim mentioned that Youngblood walked to the counter inside of the Johnny’s Pizza restaurant on the 1200 block of Jonesboro Road with his hood up and covering his face. As Youngblood held his hands inside the pocket of the hoodie, he told the second victim that he was armed and to give him cash.

The second victim then convinced Youngblood that the money was in the back of the restaurant. The second victim then activated the panic alarm, causing Youngblood to flee the premises.

Youngblood was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with the following offenses:

Two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Two counts of Attempted Armed Robbery

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics

His bond was set at $235,000.