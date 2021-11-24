West Monroe man arrested after stealing over $2,000 worth of equipment from his job and selling it

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 24, 2021, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Lenwill Street in reference to conducting a follow up investigation. A local business advised deputies that a current employee had taken tire rims and weights valued at $2,2000 and sold the items.

According to deputies, they made contact with 36-year-old Christopher Joseph Pollard and he admitted to taking four 22.5 inch rims without his employer’s consent. He then mentioned that he took a back pack full of tire weights along with numerous car wheels.

Pollard advised deputies that he took the items to a location and received $289 in payment. He was placed under arrest and transported the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Felony Theft.