West Monroe man arrested after possessing a stolen loaded handgun, deputies say

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies arrived to the 4200 block of Elm Street in an attempt to locate a burglary suspect. Upon arrival, deputies observed 40-year-old Wilbert O. England walking away from a apartment building towards a deputy’s unmarked patrol unit.

As England approached the unit and noticed a deputy inside of the vehicle, he turned away placing his right hand under his jacket. According to deputies, they attempted to speak with England and he refused to show his right hand.

After several commands to show his right hand, England was placed on the ground while trying to reach under his jacket. Deputies removed a stolen loaded Taurus 9mm handgun from England’s right side. The pistol was the same firearm reported stolen to the West Monroe Police on October 20, 2021.

England was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Resisting an Officer, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, and Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms.