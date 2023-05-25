Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 23, 2023, at 6:45 p.m., West Monroe authorities were dispatched to Slack Street due to a domestic disturbance. According to the affidavit, the caller claimed that 26-year-old Larry Manning was allegedly punching an eight-year-old and her mother.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Manning nearby and arrested him. Officers also made contact with Manning’s mother.

Manning’s mother stated that the suspect’s son, whom she takes care of, informed her that Manning sliced his pool. Manning’s mother went outside to confront the suspect and tell him to leave since he does not live there. According to Manning’s mother, she often has to run him off.

Manning’s mother thought the suspect had left, but instead he entered the home using the back door. She also explained that a witness told her that Manning entered his son’s room and allegedly began punching him.

Officers spoke with the witness, who stated that Manning confronted his son about telling his mother about slicing the pool and proceeded to punch him. Manning’s two sisters eventually entered the room where they discovered Manning and attempted to push him away from his son.

The sisters reported that Manning allegedly punched them in the head and face. Manning’s mother also went into the room to try and break up the fight, but Manning punched her in the face.

Manning’s mother told the suspect again to leave, to which he responded by throwing a chair that struck her on the leg. When officers spoke with the eight-year-old victim, he claimed that Manning went into his room and punched him in the face and shoulder.

The victims did not request medical attention or have visible injuries. Manning’s two sisters saw him enter the home using the back door that was unlocked.

Manning was advised of his Miranda rights, but he did not give a statement. The suspect was placed on a trespass notice by the West Monroe Police Department for the same address on July 31, 2022.

Manning was taken into custody and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center for booking, where he was charged with Home Invasion.

