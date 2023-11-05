All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 20, 2023, at 10:53 AM, West Monroe Police were called to a local business on Downing Pines Road in reference to a disturbance. Once officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with the victim and were advised that 19-year-old Joshua M. Jackson was fired from the business.

According to the affidavit, the victim also advised police that Jackson allegedly raised his shirt and displayed a pistol with an extended magazine before exiting the building. Jackson allegedly told the victim “I got something for you” as he displayed the firearm.

Jackson was seen fleeing the scene in a Dodge Charger and the vehicle was located at 11:14 AM. Officers made contact with Jackson and he was advised of his Miranda Rights.

According to West Monroe Police, Jackson allegedly admitted to everything that the victim said happened except possessing a firearm. According to Jackson, he did not bring the firearm to his job; however, he allegedly brought the pistol to work in the past.

Officers went on to locate the firearm in Jackson’s girlfriend’s vehicle. According to police, Jackson initially mentioned that the gun belonged to his girlfriend, but later referred to the firearm as “my gun” and asked authorities if he would be able to get the pistol back.

Jackson was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm. As of October 24, 2023, Jackson was released from the Ouachita Correctional Center after posting a $35,000 bond.

