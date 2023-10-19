All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 5, 2023, officials of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were notified that 29-year-old John Paul Anthony Guccione allegedly admitted to murdering his girlfriend to a complainant. Upon arrival at Guccione’s residence, the suspect was detained and authorities observed blood on Guccione and throughout his home.

According to court documents, a welfare search was immediately done by authorities and they located a deceased female victim in the master bedroom. Authorities also located two juvenile children at the scene.

During questioning, investigators were informed that Guccione did not know that the victim was deceased and allegedly mentioned that he arrived home intoxicated from an unknown location with unknown individuals. According to Guccione, the victim fell several times throughout the residence, causing the victim to bleed. Guccione allegedly advised that the victim was presumably still alive and he stepped outside of the residence to speak with a friend.

During an interview with the children who were found at the home, investigators learned that the victim and Guccione were allegedly engaged in a verbal altercation all day. The victim then saw allegedly the victim and Guccione fight and the victim pleaded for Guccione to stop assaulting her.

One of the children allegedly witnessed Guccione attempt to clean up the blood and the suspect told the child to go in their room. Investigators at the scene observed blood patterns in the dining room, cleaning supplies with blood on the bottles, a comforter for the bed in the washing machine, and Guccione’s blue jeans coated with blood.

Guccione was arrested and charged with Second-Degree Murder. His bond was set at $150,000.

