All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 27, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an address in Monroe, La. in reference to a sex offense. The complainant advised deputies that his juvenile daughter may have been in a sexual relationship with a 19-year-old male subject, who was identified as Jeffrey Allen Caleb Karpel.

According to court documents, the victim’s father mentioned that Karpel picked up his daughter from his residence on several occasions and drove the victim to Karpel’s residence in West Monroe, La. Detectives made contact with the victim and the victim advised officials that she allegedly had consensual sexual intercourse with Karpel at his home and he allegedly provided the victim with marijuana to smoke together.

Detectives learned that the victim and Karpel allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse multiple times between June 2023 and July 2023. The victim also mentioned that Karpel allegedly provided the victim with alcohol during the time they spent together and he knew that the victim was only 15 years old.

Deputies made contact with Karpel on September 18, 2023, and he was arrested. He was charged with two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile and Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile.

His bond was set at $12,000.

