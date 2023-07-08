Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A St. Francisville man is behind bars after deputies said he sexually assaulted an elderly woman.

St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about an elderly woman being raped in 2020. The sheriff’s office said the victim suffers from dementia but deputies were able to identify a suspect.

The sheriff’s office arrested Anthony Scales, 48, in connection to the assault on July 6. He was booked into the St. John Correctional Center and charged with first-degree rape.

More information about the investigation or the suspect was not immediately available.

