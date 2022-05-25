MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — An investigation is underway in Jefferson Parish after one person was shot dead in Marrero on Wednesday night.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that just before 8:00, deputies were called to the 1800 block of Westminster Blvd. for a report of gunfire. Other 911 calls indicated that someone had been shot.

When they arrived, deputies found an unresponsive male victim in front of a nearby home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

JPSO detectives believe the shooting happened in the 7300 block of Rue Louis Phillippe, just steps away from the original location.

Other details of the shooting, including the victim’s age and age, have not yet been released. Police say the victim’s identity is being withheld until the family is notified.

Police have not yet identified a suspect or motive in the shooting. The case has been classified as a homicide.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here.