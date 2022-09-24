NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that happened Friday night and Saturday morning. The incidents happened hours apart in the St. Roch and New Orleans East areas.

The first shooting happened in the 7300 block of Chef Menteur Highway just before 8:15 p.m. Officers say a man in the area, suffered a gunshot to the leg. He was taken to the hospital by private vehicle but his condition was not released.

The second incident happened at the corner of Franklin Ave and Abundance Street. Details are very limited but the NOPD says a man was shot at the location. Notification of the shooting came at about 9 a.m.

No further details on either crime are available at this time but investigations are ongoing and the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine possible suspects and motives.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 501-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.