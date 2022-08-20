NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Several investigations are open after four shootings happened between Friday night going into Saturday. There were six victims in total but one is being labeled as a homicide, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The deadly double shooting happened in Central City early Saturday morning, says the NOPD. Just before 3 a.m., officers were called to the scene in the 2400 block of Saint Andrew Street, where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

EMS took both victims to the hospital, where one later died from his injuries. The second victim’s condition has not been released. The Orleans Parish coroner will release the deceased victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

A double shooting Friday night in the Seventh Ward left two men wounded. The NOPD says it happened in the 2500 block of Annette St. at about 10 p.m.

Officers say they responded to the scene after two victims arrived at a hospital by private car, suffering from gunshot wounds. The identity of the victims is not known and their conditions have not been released. No further details are available at this time. Anyone with information can call Fifth Districts officers at 504-658-6050.

A third double shooting happened an hour later in the Downtown area. According to the NOPD, at about 11 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 100 block of LaSalle St. where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the hospital by EMS for treatment but their conditions have not been released. No further details are available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Hours later, a shooting in the Bywater left a woman wounded. The NOPD says at about 3:30 a.m. officers responded to the 4500 block of N Rampart St. where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital by EMS but her condition has not been released. No further details are available at this time but anyone with information can call Fifth District officers at 504-658-6050.

Officers are in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to find possible suspects and motives in all of the shootings.

Anyone with additional information regarding these incidents can also call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.