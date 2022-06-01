NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday morning, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a domestic dispute in the Seabrook area.

According to NOPD, a man barricaded himself inside a residence in the 6900 block of Lake Kenilworth Drive.

According to NOPD, the suspect walked out of the residence with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound around 9:30 a.m.

The man was taken to the hospital by EMS.

There is no additional information at this time.

