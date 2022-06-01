NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday morning, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a domestic dispute in the Seabrook area.
According to NOPD, a man barricaded himself inside a residence in the 6900 block of Lake Kenilworth Drive.
According to NOPD, the suspect walked out of the residence with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound around 9:30 a.m.
The man was taken to the hospital by EMS.
There is no additional information at this time.
WGNO will keep this story updated as more information becomes available.
Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.