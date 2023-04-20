Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Three suspects are wanted by the New Orleans Police Department after a stealing a car in the Seventh Ward.

Through surveillance footage from a camera outside of a residence, three males in the 2700 block of Republic Street are shown exiting a vehicle and stealing a parked car on Tuesday (April 18th).

All three suspects fled the scene in both vehicles.

Anyone with information as to the identity of these suspects is asked to contact Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

