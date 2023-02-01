NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a male suspect in connection to a auto theft that occurred Sunday (Jan. 15) near the Fairgrounds.

According to the NOPD, around 10:40 p.m. a male suspect loaded a 2004 Lexus RX300 onto a truck flatbed in the 1900 block of Gentilly Boulevard. He then fled the scene with the vehicle.

Through the investigation, detectives were able to obtain surveillance on the incident, video below.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the pictured flatbed tow truck or identity of the pictured suspect, please call Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.