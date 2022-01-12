WATCH: NOPD releases chilling surveillance footage of armed robbery suspect in action

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Forty-five minutes after releasing still images of an armed man robbing a convenience store clerk at gunpoint, the New Orleans Police Department distributed surveillance video of the suspect in action during the early-morning hold-up in the 9200 block of Airline Highway on Wednesday.

The video shows the suspect demanding money from the cashier after entering the store at 2:05 a.m.

The cashier complied and the suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Armed robbery supsect caught on camera at a store in the 9200 block of Airline Highway on Wednesday, Jan. 12 (Photo: NOPD)

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimes