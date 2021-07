WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KSHV) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has reached out to Louisiana media outlets to help them identify a man they believe to be a child predator and his victim.

In February, the initial video showing the unidentified male known as John Doe 44 and an unidentified child was recorded by National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The Exchangeable Image File Format (EXIF) data embedded in the video indicated the files were produced prior to November of 2018.