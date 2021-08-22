Watch: NOPD mourn over officer who was murdered while off-duty in Texas

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Sunday, the New Orleans Police Department held a media briefing in relation to the death of an off-duty NOPD officer that occurred in Houston on Saturday evening.

In the briefing, Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced a 13-year veteran, Everett Briscoe was the officer who was killed while out with friends in Houston.

Ferguson described Briscoe as a hard worker, great officer great detective, and friend.

“If you were in need he would give you the clothes off his back,” said Ferguson.

Briscoe was a husband and father.

Ferguson said last week Briscoe completed his schedule to go back to school to get his bachelor’s degree to be a role model to his two sons.

“We lost a good one,” added Ferguson.

NOPD officers and staff said they will give the family as much support as needed.

Mayor Cantrell and Councilman Jay Banks also attended the media briefing.

“The city of New Orleans is in mourning, the New Orleans police department is in mourning, we are mourning with the Briscoe family,” said Cantrell.

The New Orleans Police Department is in the process and working with Briscoe’s wife to get his body to New Orleans to hold services for him.