TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 14 LSU dropped its quarterfinal matchup against No. 15 Missouri, 4-1, to end its run in the 2021 Southeastern Conference Tournament, Thursday at Rhoads Stadium.

The Tigers head into NCAA postseason with a record of 32-19 and are one of 20 teams eligible to host a regional next weekend. The entire bracket, including the 16 regional sties, will be revealed at 8 p.m. CT Sunday on ESPN2.