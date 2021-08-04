Watch: DA Jason Williams announces creation of Cold Case Unit

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday afternoon, District Attorney Jason Williams held a press conference announcing the formation of the office’s Cold Case Unit.
Purposed around getting murderers off the streets and bringing healing to families, this unit will target cold cases by revisiting past data and information, putting fresh eyes on evidence originally found to be a part of the case, and reexamining behaviors to ensure the DA’s Office is doing everything possible to secure justice for victims and families.