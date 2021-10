BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A casting company is searching for extras to be a part of a new Will Smith movie that will be filming in Baton Rouge and St. Francisville.

According to a news release from Central Casting Louisiana, the new film "Sacred Motivation," tells the story of Whipped Peter, a slave who escapes from a plantation and serves as a soldier. Filming will take place for two weeks from Oct. 11 to Oct. 22.