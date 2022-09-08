NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Authorities from the NOPD and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office were on-scene at an officer-involved shooting at Behrman Park in Algiers Thursday night.

Details surrounding the shooting, including how many people were struck by gunfire and if anyone had died were unavailable in the early reports of the investigation.

According to the JPSO, both Sheriff Joe Lopinto and NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson had responded to the shooting. A press conference on Thursday evening is expected to bring more answers surrounding the incident. Watch the briefing in the live player above.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.

