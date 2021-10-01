In Marrero, suspect shot after ramming JPSO vehicle, fleeing the scene

MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — An investigation is underway in Jefferson Parish after an officer-involved shooting on Thursday.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto discussed the incident in a press conference around 12 midnight, describing how a police pursuit led to at least one person in the hospital.

Lopinto first reported that JPSO had responded to multiple burglary and theft attempts throughout the Parish’s 2nd and 3rd districts (see map here).

One witness provided a description of the suspect’s vehicle, which was last seen leaving the area of an incident on Westbank Expressway around 9:45 p.m.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle a short time later and the driver rammed one of their patrol units. JPSO reports at least one deputy fired at the driver. It was then that multiple interactions occurred between deputies and the driver, including the driver threatening to ram the deputies with gunfire.

The pursuit ended near the intersection of Barataria Boulevard and 4th Street in Marrero, where the driver was apprehended. It is unclear whether any deputies were injured.

The driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He remains in stable condition.

JPSO reports he will later be booked for multiple burglary and theft counts, along with counts of aggravated criminal damage, resisting by flight, and aggravated battery. Additional charges are likely to be filed.

Watch the full press conference below, courtesy of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office (Facebook: @JeffParishSO).