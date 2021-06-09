WATCH: DeFuniak Springs Police hold news conference on murder case

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — DeFuniak Springs police are scheduled to hold a news conference on a murder case. Earlier Friday the agency said two men were arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Defuniak Springs woman.

Officers said Brian Laird, 41, was arrested in Geneva County, Alabama. He was charged with an open count of murder, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony. 

Trevon Randolph, 20, is facing charges for principal to murder.

