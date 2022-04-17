UPDATE: Jolaynda Evans, 31, was taken into custody around 5 p.m. Police say she came out on her own. Baton Rouge Police, along with her family, negotiated with her. Evans is the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.

UPDATE: The scene at North Sherwood Forest is still active as of 4:30 p.m. The Baton Rouge Police Department Special Response Team is on the scene.

Photo by Mike T.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting at North Sherwood Forest Drive on Sunday afternoon. Police confirm that the victims are a 15-year-old and a 10-month-old.

According to the police, the shooting happened in the 1700 block of North Sherwood Forest Drive. Police say that the children are stable at this point in time.

This is a developing story.



Photos by Jaci Jones.