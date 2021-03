NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating video surveillance footage of two suspects robbing three landscapers at gunpoint in the 400 block of Eleonore Street on Feb. 10.

The suspects can be seen exiting their white Honda CRV at the 4:36 mark in the YouTube video below. Both immediately approach the workers, waving handguns in the victim’s faces throughout the robbery before fleeing the scene 30 seconds later.