ANGIE, La. (WGNO) — A man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing his second-cousin in Angie in January 2020.

According to Interim District Attorney Collin Sims, 24-year-old Jo’Andre Lecasso Dawson, of Angie, pled guilty to manslaughter and obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence on Monday, Jan. 8.

According to court documents, the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call regarding a dead body found near Military Road.

Officers identified the victim as 17-year-old Jaquarius Taylor, who was shot in his head multiple times.

Investigators determined Taylor’s last contact, prior to his murder, was with his second-cousin, Dawson.

During a search of Taylor’s home, detectives found several shell casings matching the one found near Taylor’s body.

According to court documents, Dawson admitted to firing a gun on his property, but said that he no longer had the gun. He claimed that it was stolen.

In an interview with investigators, Dawson later admitted to shooting Taylor. He said that after a fight occurred between the two, he shot Taylor multiple times.

A letter written by Taylor’s mother was read during court.

Sims stated, “Our office will continue to focus on prosecuting violent criminals to keep our community safe.”

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts