WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Washington Parish District Attorney’s Office announced that a man was sentenced to life in prison on charges stemming from a 2022 crime.

According to court documents, in May 2022, an officer with the Rayburn Correctional Center was making his rounds when he passed the cell of 26-year-old Quanterrius McNeal.

The officer noticed McNeal had what was described as a large amount of blood on his shirt and pulled him and the victim out of the cell to conduct a search. Officers discovered a homemade sharpened weapon in McNeal’s bunk.

Documents state a surveillance camera caught the incident on tape. The video shows McNeal approach the victim and stab him multiple times in the head and neck.

The victim was able to fight back and avoid a further attack.

On May 9, McNeal, who was said to be a habitual violent offender with prior convictions of burglary and battery, stood before a jury and was sentenced to life on aggravated second-degree battery and possession of contraband in a penal institution.

