Warrant issued in Central City shooting investigation, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for 49-year-old Harry Alonzo Moore, who is suspected of shooting incident at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Columbus Street on Aug. 13.
NOPD First District detectives determined that at 7:41 p.m., Moore allegedly produced a firearm and shot the victim. Once found, Moore will be arrested on charges of aggravated battery by shooting and illegal use of a weapon.
Moore drives a black 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV with black wheels and a Louisiana license plate ZRR 332.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.